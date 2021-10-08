August death of 7-month-old ruled an accident

Isaac Aviles was died Aug. 7 at University Medical Center. The coroner’s office ruled his death was caused by positional asphyxia.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Wednesday that a Las Vegas baby’s death in August was accidental.

Isaac Aviles was 7 months old when he died Aug. 7 at University Medical Center. The coroner’s office ruled his death was caused by positional asphyxia.

Las Vegas police on Friday declined to provide further information, citing an open investigation.

Dispatch logs from the department show officers were called Aug. 7 at 9:32 a.m. to Virtuoso Court, near West Windmill Lane and South Rainbow Boulevard in connection with the child’s death.

The baby’s family had no prior history with Child Protective Services, according to a report from the Department of Family Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 3,000 babies die annually from sleep-related deaths, including asphyxia. The CDC advised that babies should sleep on their back, without pillows or toys, on a firm, flat surface.

