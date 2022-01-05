Authorities hunt for missing 2-year-old girl

Police are searching for a 2-year-old who went missing late Tuesday night.

Zoey Freeny (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Zoey Freeny was last seen at 10:15 p.m. on the 7800 block of Odysseus Ave., near North Cimarron Road and West Elkhorn Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The girl, who weighs about 25 pounds and stands two and a half feet tall, was last seen in a gray shirt with flowers and gray and pink sweatpants.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.