Authorities hunt for missing 2-year-old girl
Police are searching for a 2-year-old who went missing late Tuesday night.
Zoey Freeny was last seen at 10:15 p.m. on the 7800 block of Odysseus Ave., near North Cimarron Road and West Elkhorn Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The girl, who weighs about 25 pounds and stands two and a half feet tall, was last seen in a gray shirt with flowers and gray and pink sweatpants.
Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111.
