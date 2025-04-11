96°F
Authorities ID Las Vegas man killed in crash off I-15

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2025 - 4:12 pm
 

Authorities have identified a Las Vegas man who died of injuries stemming from a crash that occurred Saturday near an Interstate 15 off-ramp.

Adam Armstrong, 26, died at an area hospital on Wednesday after the black Chrysler 300 sedan he was driving at 4:20 a.m. Saturday reportedly veered into a concrete barrier while on northbound I-15 near the Neon Gateway exit in Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release Friday.

Police say after the vehicle struck the barrier, it was redirected to the right, entered the intersection of I-15 and Neon Gateway, traveled over a curb and struck a flexible delineator post. Armstrong reportedly continued into the westbound lanes of Neon Gateway and outside of the paved shoulder and struck another concrete barrier, and the car came to a rest on top of the barrier in the outside shoulder of westbound Neon Gateway.

Additional details were not released, and police said the wreck remains under investigation. It’s the 17th fatal crash the agency has responded to in 2025.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

