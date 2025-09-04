Authorities ID Las Vegas man killed in house fire

The man who died in a fire at his northwest Las Vegas Valley home has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office on Wednesday confirmed that David Long, 75, was found dead by Las Vegas Fire Department personnel, who on Monday were responding to a residential fire in the 7000 block of Feather Pine Street, near Cimarron Road and Elkhorn Road. Clark County property records list Long as an owner of the property. A cause and manner of death were still pending.

A fire department spokesperson said Monday that firefighters were called to the residence at about 11:47 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming from the single-story home. The caller tried to notify residents, but could not make contact with anyone inside, fire officials said.

Arriving rescue crews forced entry, extinguished the fire, and found Long while searching the house, according to Monday’s release.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. A fire department spokesperson could not immediately be reached Wednesday to answer whether the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

