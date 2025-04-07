Authorities look for missing person at Lake Mead

Authorities are searching for a missing person within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday afternoon.

New Summerlin golf course owners share vision for $300M private club

TEDxLasVegas speakers rally for climate action at inaugural event

‘Exploding right now’: Witnesses report Tesla fire in 911 calls

Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where once was water along the Lake Mead shoreline on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Authorities are searching for a missing person within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday afternoon.

In an email, the National Park Service said a multi-agency effort was underway with the Metropolitan Police Department and Red Rock Search and Rescue.

The search effort involves aerial, marine and ground resources, the agency said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.