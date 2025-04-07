80°F
Authorities look for missing person at Lake Mead

Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where once was water along the Lake Mead sh ...
Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where once was water along the Lake Mead shoreline on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
April 7, 2025 - 1:34 pm
April 7, 2025 - 1:34 pm
 

Authorities are searching for a missing person within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday afternoon.

In an email, the National Park Service said a multi-agency effort was underway with the Metropolitan Police Department and Red Rock Search and Rescue.

The search effort involves aerial, marine and ground resources, the agency said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

