Authorities look for missing person at Lake Mead
Authorities are searching for a missing person within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday afternoon.
In an email, the National Park Service said a multi-agency effort was underway with the Metropolitan Police Department and Red Rock Search and Rescue.
The search effort involves aerial, marine and ground resources, the agency said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.