Auto-pedestrian crash closes Tropicana

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2021 - 6:57 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was critically injured when they were struck by a car in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Justin Byers said at 1:43 a.m. the individual was hit at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

“The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” Byers wrote in a text. “Fatal detectives have been requested and will assume the investigation.”

As of Monday at 7:30 a.m., east and westbound lanes of Tropicana were closed at Koval. They were expected to reopen later Monday morning. Further details on the crash were not released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

