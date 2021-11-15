Auto-pedestrian crash closes Tropicana

A pedestrian was critically injured when they were struck by a car in central Las Vegas early Monday.



Las Vegas police Lt. Justin Byers said at 1:43 a.m. the individual was hit at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

“The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” Byers wrote in a text. “Fatal detectives have been requested and will assume the investigation.”

As of Monday at 7:30 a.m., east and westbound lanes of Tropicana were closed at Koval. They were expected to reopen later Monday morning. Further details on the crash were not released.

