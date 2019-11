Officials expect more than 200,000 people to attend the Aviation Nation 2019 air show Saturday and Sunday at Nellis Air Force Base.

A KC-135, right, flies away from a C17 after demonstrating mid-air fueling at Aviation Nation 2019 Air Show preview at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officials expect more than 200,000 people to attend the Aviation Nation 2019 air show Saturday and Sunday at Nellis Air Force Base.

The show is free and open to the public. Because of crowds, guests are encouraged to arrive early at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where buses will transport them to the base.