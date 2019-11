Officials say more than 200,000 people will attend the Aviation Nation 2019 air show this weekend at Nellis Air Force Base.

All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds break away from formation in various directions during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

U.S. Air Force Pararescue members lower down onto the runway on a combined arms demo during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An F-35 Lightning II powers across the flight line before the crowd during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vicky Benzing gets upside down in her 1940 Boeing Stearman during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An F-86 Sabre, left, is paired with an F-35 Lightning II showing the advances in fighter aircraft over the years during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A C-130 Hercules makes its final approach to land during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees are able to have their pictures taken in an A-7D aircraft during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A mock explosion fills the sky with black smoke beyond the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Special Operations Command Para-Commandos streak downward before deploying their parachutes during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A C-17 Globemaster III, bottom left, and KC-135 Stratotanker fly together during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vicky Benzing purposely stalls her 1940 Boeing Stearman to sputter out flames momentarily during the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion transports a Humvee during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A plane with the U.S. Air Force Academy Glider Team winds its way down during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees check out the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An F-22 Raptor streaks across the sky during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Para-Commandos with the US Special Operations Command's premier aerial parachute demonstration team participate in the opening ceremonies during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The ground crew with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds check for foreign objects on the tarmac before their performance during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lt. Col. John Caldwell with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds waves to the crowd as he taxis his aircraft before takeoff during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pass within a short distance of each other during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds stay in formation while completing a loop during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The final day of the Aviation Nation 2019 air show is underway at Nellis Air Force Base. The show is free and open to the public.

Guests need to go to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where buses will transport them to the base.

Event gates close at 4:30 p.m.