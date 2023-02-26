Baby among 4 critically injured in east Las Vegas crash, police say

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 6-month-old baby was among four people critically injured when a woman suspected of driving while impaired drove a pickup truck through a red light and hit a car.

Tiffany Carter, 36, was arrested after police said she plowed a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup through a red light at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

The four people in the car were all hospitalized with critical injuries, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the southbound Ram was fleeing a hit-and-run crash at Nellis and Sahara Avenue. In that crash, which involved a 1999 Chrysler Sebring, nobody was injured.

Police said the Ram blasted into the intersection of Nellis and Vegas Valley, ignoring the red light, and hit a 2009 Toyota Corolla that was heading east on Vegas Valley. Police said the Ram was travelling at a “high rate of speed.”

All four people in the car were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and were in critical condition Sunday, police said.

They included the 31-year-old man who was driving, two women passengers who are 49 and 26, and the baby.

The Ram also hit a Nissan Rogue that was stopped at the red light. The 21-year-old man behind the wheel of the Rogue suffered minor injuries, police said.

Carter, who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, faces multiple charges including several counts of DUI resulting in significant bodily harm and reckless driving, jail records show.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.