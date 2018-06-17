Baby boy critically injured after crash in northwest Las Vegas

A 9-month-old boyremains in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police work at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Brent Lane and El Capitan Way, north of Horse Drive, in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A baby boy remains in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

The two SUVs — a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot and a white 2012 Mercedes Benz GL350 — crashed about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Brent Lane and El Capitan Way, north of Horse Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

Evidence and witness statements indicate the Jeep, which was headed east on Brent, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with El Capitan, according to a Metro news release. The Jeep entered the intersection and was struck by the

Mercedes Benz, which was traveling north on El Capitan. Both SUVs spun off the road and into the desert on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The 9-month-old baby, one of three occupants in the Jeep, was initially hospitalized at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, Romane said. The baby was then was transferred to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

While an earlier police report Saturday had indicated the baby had died, Metro Lt. Dave Sims said the baby was still in critical condition as of about 10:35 p.m.

