Baby dies after 2-car crash in northwest Las Vegas

A baby died after a two-car crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Brent Lane and El Capitan Way, north of Horse Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

Police work at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Brent Lane and El Capitan Way, north of Horse Drive, in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A baby died after a crash Saturday afternoon in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

A silver Jeep and a white Mercedes-Benz crashed about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Brent Lane and El Capitan Way, north of Horse Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

One car struck the other vehicle broadside, Romane said. The baby was inside the car that was broadsided.

The child was initially hospitalized at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center in critical condition but was then taken to University Medical Center, Romane said. The child, less than a year old, has since died, Romane said.

At the scene Saturday evening, the Mercedes-Benz’s hazard lights blinked about 20 feet

Expect road closures in the area while police investigate.

