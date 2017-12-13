Baby girl dies after she was found unresponsive in local home

A baby girl died after she was found unresponsive in a local home, a family services report said.

First responders alerted the Clark County Division of Family Services after receiving a 911 call of a 2-month-old girl was unresponsive, a family services report said.

She died at an unspecified hospital, the report said, two days before she reached three months old.

She was Xynmiah Renee Matthews of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death were pending.

The report said family services was investigating a claim of neglect made for her and her family on Nov. 6. The case was pending.

Metropolitan Police Department couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

