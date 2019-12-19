Bacteria linked to pet store puppies sickens 4 in Southern Nevada

Three people in Clark County and one in Nye County have become ill as part of a 13-state outbreak linked to contact with pet store puppies, according to local and state health agencies.

(Getty Images)

The outbreak has sickened 30 people nationwide and resulted in four hospitalizations.

Symptoms of the illness, which is caused by Campylobacter bacteria, include often-bloody diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Interviews with ill people and laboratory evidence indicate that contact with puppies, especially those from pet stores, is the source of this outbreak,” the CDC stated. “Campylobacter bacteria can spread to people through contact with poop of infected animals and contaminated food or water.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

