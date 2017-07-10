Barricade situation closes Decatur south of Sahara

Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation in the central valley Monday morning following a domestic dispute.

Las Vegas police are at the scene of a barricade situation at an apartment complex at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd., just south of Sahara Avenue, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officers were alerted of the dispute about 4:15 a.m., and an involved man is refusing to leave an apartment near Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

He said police have the man contained and are trying to talk the man out of the apartment at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd.

Decatur near the complex is closed in both directions while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

2851 S. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada