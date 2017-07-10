ad-fullscreen
Barricade situation closes Decatur south of Sahara

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 6:04 am
 

Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation in the central valley Monday morning following a domestic dispute.

Officers were alerted of the dispute about 4:15 a.m., and an involved man is refusing to leave an apartment near Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

He said police have the man contained and are trying to talk the man out of the apartment at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd.

Decatur near the complex is closed in both directions while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

