Barricade situation in western Las Vegas ends peacefully

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured Friday during a domestic disturbance that prompted a barricade situation at a western Las Vegas apartment complex.

At 1:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers surrounded an apartment building at the Avondale Apartments, 9225 W. Charleston Blvd., after a 911 caller had reported a man was armed inside a unit where the disturbance had occurred, according to spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

Shouting could be heard in the background during the 911 call, Zambrano added.

About 2:20 p.m., while officers were staged in the complex, a woman exited the apartment, at which point officers entered the unit to search for the man. But no one matching the description of the armed man was found inside the apartment, and police began to clear from the scene around 2:30 p.m., Zambrano said.

No other details were available Friday.

