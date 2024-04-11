80°F
Barricade situation investigated in central Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2024 - 12:58 pm
 

Police are on the scene of a barricade situation involving a wanted suspect Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The call came in just before 9:45 a.m. for the 2700 block of Wyandotte Street, near Interstate 15 and West Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

SWAT and CNT units are responding to assist. Commuters are asked to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

