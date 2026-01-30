‘Beauty 2 The Streetz’ founder discovered dead after Las Vegas welfare check

Shirley Raines, widely known online as “Beauty to the Streetz,” the name of the nonprofit she founded, died Tuesday at 58.

Shirley Raines asks a person what their drink preference is while handing out energy drinks, soda, ice and doughnuts from her van on Friday, June 20, 2025, outside Tonopah Park in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shirley Raines, founder of the nonprofit Beauty 2 the Streetz, sits in her van, which she uses to deliver food and beverages to those living on the streets, on Sunday, June 1, 2025, outside Tonopah Park. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters found the body of Shirley Raines, whose advocacy for the homeless made her a social media star, in the bedroom of her southwest Las Vegas home after her daughter called police for a welfare check, according to a police report.

Raines, who was widely known by her “Beauty 2 The Streetz” social media accounts, which had amassed millions of followers, died Tuesday. She was 58.

A California native, Raines relocated to Las Vegas about a year ago, expanding the mission of her nonprofit organization, also named Beauty 2 The Streetz, to provide meals and beauty services to people experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley.

A report from the Metropolitan Police Department said Raines’ daughter called officers on Tuesday to conduct a welfare check at Raines’ southwest home. The daughter told police that she had come from California to visit her mom and that when she arrived, Raines would not answer the door or her phone.

It was when she heard Raines’ phone ringing inside the home that she called 911.

When Clark County firefighters arrived, they found Raines on the floor in her bedroom. There was also a finished plate of food on her bed, which was made, and a single white pill on a pillow, police said in the report. It is unclear from the report what exactly the capsule was. Several sections of the report were redacted.

As of Thursday morning, the coroner had not provided Raines’ cause or manner of death. A spokesperson for Beauty 2 The Streetz said she was unaware of Raines having any medical problems or being on medication.

On Wednesday morning, Raines’ death was announced on her social media pages. Raines’ TikTok page had 5.8 million followers and her Instagram account had 1.2 million followers.

“This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service,” the post said. “Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched.”

