‘Beauty 2 The Streetz’ founder, influencer found dead in Las Vegas

“Beauty 2 The Streetz” nonprofit founder and influencer Shirley Raines was found dead inside a southwest valley home Tuesday, according to the coroner.

Raines was 58. A year ago, she relocated from Long Beach, California, to Las Vegas, where she continued her nonprofit’s mission to feed and provide cosmetic services to the homeless in the valley.

Her death was announced on her social media pages on Wednesday morning.

“This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service,” the post said. “Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched.”

Known for her colorful style, especially her makeup and hair, Raines had roughly 7 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, where she regularly livestreamed her work.

In 2021, she was named CNN Hero of the Year. Last year, Raines received a NAACP Image Award, beating out other internet sensations and nominees like Kai Cenat and Keith Lee.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that a non-criminal medical report was taken on Tuesday at the address where Raines was pronounced dead. The coroner has not yet provided Raines cause or manner of death.

A spokesperson for Beauty 2 the Streetz said she was unaware of Raines having any medical problems or being on medication.

During her first Las Vegas summer, Raines spent many mornings passing out hygiene products, bottled water, and snacks as she made rounds between East Owens Avenue and West Bonanza Road. Just slightly north, Raines also organized weekly lunches for the homeless at Tonopah Park in North Las Vegas, often preparing and cooking all the food at her home the days prior.

Raines, who as a young adult experienced homelessness and depression herself, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last year that it was never her goal to solve homelessness, but instead, to offer comfort. Back then, she had several run-ins with Metro, including being ticketed for parking in an alley and for other traffic-related violations. She streamed those interactions as well.

“I’m an activist, thrown in the likes of social media,” Raines said in July. “That means your criticism can’t shut me down. That means your unfollow can’t shut me down. I navigate the world of social media like an activist, not an influencer.

For Juneteenth, she partnered with local bakery Saint Honoré to make a peach cobbler-themed donut. All of the proceeds went to Beauty 2 the Streetz. Saint Honoré co-owner Alexandra Lourdes said on Instagram Wednesday morning that she was heartbroken hearing of Raines’ death.

“Shirley was a real-life angel who dedicated her life to feeding the homeless and helping others,” Lourdes said in the post. “If you can, honor her by doing one act of kindness today. That’s how she lived.”

Raines recorded herself passing out bagged lunches days before her death.

