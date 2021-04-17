‘Bee swarming season’ is here, fire department warns

Two adults were stung “several times” by bees in the northern Las Vegas Valley, fire officials reported Saturday.

(Getty Images)

Two adults were stung “several times” by bees in the northern Las Vegas Valley, fire officials reported Saturday.

In a statement, the Las Vegas Fire Department said two adults were stung in a bee swarm Saturday afternoon in the 6400 block of Gazania Street, which is near the 215 Beltway.

The LVFD’s Tim Szymanski said they were checked by paramedics on scene and did not appear to be seriously injured. They later drove themselves to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

A private exterminator was notified by the homeowner to investigate where the bees came from.

Fire officials said they foamed down the area. They are reminding valley residents that “this is the beginning of bee swarming season.”

BEE INCIDENT TOC: 3:05PM. 6400 block Gazania St two adults stung several times by Bees, crews checking patients and foaming down area. Situation under control. Homeowner advised to contact bee exterminator. This is the beginning of Bee swarming season. #PIO1NEWS #1143178 Ward-6 pic.twitter.com/oJn7W7W1GF — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 17, 2021

Bee swarming season

March and April mark the beginning of the season, when bees are moving place to place and have a higher likelihood of stinging people when agitated, the Fire Department said. Warmer weather and increased outdoor activities also increase the possibility of bee encounters.

In September 2018, three dogs died after they were attacked by bees coming from a hive at a neighbor’s house, the Fire Department said. The year before, three people were attacked, two of whom were hospitalized, and a dog died after a swarm of bees started stinging.

It’s recommended for anyone stung more than 10 times to call a doctor or visit a walk-in clinic, the department said. Do not call 911 to report a bee swarm that is not stinging anyone. Call 702-229-2000 for a recorded message from the Fire Department about swarming season and safety tips.