Bellagio Conservatory transforms into winter wonderland — VIDEO

Take a tour of an icy kingdom at the Bellagio’s latest winter wonderland entitled “Majestic Holiday Magic.”

This year’s festive experience, which is on display in the hotel’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, takes a trip through Queen Bellisima’s winter world.

Guests will meet the Queen’s family of polar bears, view her 30’ castle, walk beneath a giant horse-drawn carriage and a gaze upon the 42’ Christmas tree.

The installation will be on display until January 6th.

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109