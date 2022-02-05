54°F
Beloved Clark County attorney, cookie baker and lobbyist dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2022 - 10:29 am
 
Former Chief Deputy District Attorney and lobbyist Ben Graham. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Chief Deputy District Attorney and lobbyist Ben Graham. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Graham' Chief DA, and lobbyist, bakes 8,000 cookies each year for Christmas to give to vari ...
Ben Graham' Chief DA, and lobbyist, bakes 8,000 cookies each year for Christmas to give to various people who love his tasty treats. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Chief Deputy District Attorney and lobbyist Ben Graham baking cookies, which he gave away for f ...
Chief Deputy District Attorney and lobbyist Ben Graham baking cookies, which he gave away for free each December at the courthouse. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Former Chief Deputy District Attorney Ben Graham has died, Clark County District Court announced in a statement Friday afternoon.

“Ben was an integral figure in promoting the health and well-being of lawyers,” Chief Judge Linda Bell wrote in the statement from district court. “Ben also participated in numerous charitable efforts that improved the lives of others in the Clark County community.”

Bell extended her condolences to Graham’s wife, Elana, his children, grandchildren and other family.

Graham, a Washington native, moved to Las Vegas in 1977 and worked for 31 years, retiring as Chief Deputy District Attorney. For two decades he worked with the state legislature on behalf of the Nevada District Attorneys Association, law enforcement and the legal community, according to a faculty page on the Nevada Appellate Courts website.

He taught law classes in Las Vegas for about 29 years and most recently served as the governmental advisor to the Nevada Judiciary, the faculty page said.

Bell said Graham was known to bring in “the world’s best chocolate chip cookies.”

In an interview with the Review-Journal in 2004, Graham said he and his wife bake about 8,000 cookies in their northwest Las Vegas kitchen each December and give them away for free at the courthouse.

“They’re the type of cookie that can bring on a sense of Christmas nirvana, the kind that, diet be damned, you’ve got to eat just one more, and one more, and one more,” Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit wrote at the time. Several other attorneys and judges raved in the article.

“We do it because we love ya,” Ben Graham said at the time. “The community has been very, very generous. It’s a very giving, very loving community, and we are so blessed.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

