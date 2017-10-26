Bicycle and Pedestrian Summit set for Nov. 13-14 in Las Vegas

Transportation experts will gather with cycling and walking advocates during the Bicycle and Pedestrian Summit on Nov. 13-14 at the Suncoast, organizers said.

The free workshop is set for Nov. 13 and 14 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive in Las Vegas, with presentations covering several topics aimed at improving safety on the road. The event is sponsored by the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Additional information and online registration is available through Nov. 10 at snvbc.org.

