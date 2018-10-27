Bicyclist critically injured in crash in western Las Vegas

A bicyclist was suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash in the western Las Vegas Valley on Friday night.

Police were called to the crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist at Decatur Boulevard and Cory Place, near Charleston Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Johansson said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Decatur Boulevard will be closed in the area of the crash while Metro’s fatal traffic detail investigates, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

