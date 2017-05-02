Bicyclist dead after crash in central Las Vegas

(Review-Journal File Photo)

A bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in central Las Vegas late Monday.

The crash happened about 8:40 p.m. just south of Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Welch said.

It was unclear as of 10 p.m. whether the bicyclist was crossing the road or traveling parallel to the SUV, Welch said. It was also unknown whether speed or impairment were factors.

After the crash, Decatur was closed in both directions between Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue as detectives investigated. Welch said the roadway would not reopen for several hours.

N Decatur Blvd & W Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89108