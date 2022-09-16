92°F
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist dies after hitting semi-truck in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2022 - 8:39 am
 
Updated September 16, 2022 - 3:17 pm
Police investigate the scene on East Charleston where a cyclist was killed Friday morning on Fr ...
Police investigate the scene on East Charleston where a cyclist was killed Friday morning on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A bicyclist died Friday morning after striking a semi-truck’s trailer in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 6:51 a.m. to the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and South Sandhill Road after a bicyclist lost control of a mountain bike and ran into the rear of a semi-truck’s trailer, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Surveillance video showed the cyclist was riding on the sidewalk and the semi-truck was behind in the far left lane of the road traveling east, police said. The bicyclist then tried to cross over Charleston and struck the rear portion of the trailer.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

Metro Lt. Aaron Lee said the semi-truck driver left the scene after the crash, but he returned when notified by police. The driver, 51, showed no signs of impairment, and the crash remains under investigation.

The cyclist’s death marks the 101st traffic-related fatality death in the Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal intern Jimmy Romo contributed to this report.

