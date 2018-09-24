Bicyclist dies after hitting truck in Las Vegas intersection

A bicyclist died last week after hitting the back of a pickup truck in the east Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A bicyclist died last week after hitting the back of a pickup truck in the east Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 at the intersection of Lucerne Street and Baltimore Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

The bicycle was heading south on Lucerne, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Baltimore, as a 2012 Ram pickup was heading west on Baltimore and crossing Lucerne.

“The bicyclist entered the intersection without stopping and impacted the right rear of the Ram pickup,” the release said. The rider, identified in the release as 55-year-old Matthew Finn, was thrown to the roadway.

The pickup driver stopped to help Finn and called 911.

An ambulance took him to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a head injury. Finn died on Wednesday, the release said.

The Clark County coroner’s office told Metro’s fatal crash investigators that it ruled Finn’s death an accident and that he died of blunt head trauma.

His death marked the 101st traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.