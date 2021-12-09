Bicyclist dies from injuries after being hit in lighted crosswalk

George Goss, 59, died Wednesday from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car on Nov. 29 at the intersection of Flamingo and Mojave roads.

A bicyclist who was hit by a car in late November in southeast Las Vegas died from his injuries this week, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

George Goss, 59, died Wednesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where had been taken following the Nov. 29 collision.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Flamingo and Mojave roads.

Goss was pedaling through a marked crosswalk with flashing lights when he was struck by an eastbound Toyota Corolla, which failed to yield, police said.

The 18-year-old motorist was neither injured nor impaired, police said. Las Vegas Justice Court records online do not show any pending charges for the motorist.

It was the 139th fatality on Metro-patrolled roadways in 2021.

