58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist dies from injuries after being hit in lighted crosswalk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2021 - 9:28 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A bicyclist who was hit by a car in late November in southeast Las Vegas died from his injuries this week, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

George Goss, 59, died Wednesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where had been taken following the Nov. 29 collision.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Flamingo and Mojave roads.

Goss was pedaling through a marked crosswalk with flashing lights when he was struck by an eastbound Toyota Corolla, which failed to yield, police said.

The 18-year-old motorist was neither injured nor impaired, police said. Las Vegas Justice Court records online do not show any pending charges for the motorist.

It was the 139th fatality on Metro-patrolled roadways in 2021.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
2
December storm to strike Las Vegas area with showers, snow
December storm to strike Las Vegas area with showers, snow
3
Las Vegas area schools ranked second-worst in nation for quality
Las Vegas area schools ranked second-worst in nation for quality
4
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
5
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST