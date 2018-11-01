Bicyclist dies from injuries suffered in Las Vegas crash

A bicyclist injured in a west valley collision last week has died, Las Vegas police said.

A 1989 Honda Accord struck 63-year-old Adan Gomez on Friday as he tried to turn left from northbound Decatur Boulevard onto Corey Place, near Charleston Boulevard.

Gomez died Wednesday at University Medical Center from injuries he suffered in the crash, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Police said there was heavy traffic on southbound Decatur when Gomez rode his mountain bike through the T-intersection, which has no traffic signals. The driver of the Accord, a 23-year-old man, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

