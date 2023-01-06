Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in West Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. near West Owens Avenue and B Street.

(Getty Images)

A man riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a vehicle in West Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. near West Owens Avenue and B Street. The rider was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.

He said the driver stayed at the scene and impairment was not believed to be a factor. Roads in the area were shut down.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.