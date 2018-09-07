Bicyclist hospitalized after hit by car in northeast Las Vegas

A bicyclist was hospitalized early Friday morning after a crash in the northeast valley.
Just after midnight Friday a sedan struck a bicyclist on Cheyenne Avenue near Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.
At 1 a.m. officers from Metro and the North Las Vegas Police Department blocked off two lanes of Cheyenne east of the intersection, where a bicycle was laying on the ground.
The crash is still under investigation, Johansson said.
