Bicyclist hospitalized in crash with truck near Las Vegas Strip

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near Mel Torme Way and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, near Spring Mountain Road.

A bicyclist was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near Mel Torme Way and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, near Spring Mountain Road. The bicyclist, who was hit by a truck, was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said the department’s fatal detail unit has been called to the scene because of the extent of the bicyclist’s injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate. The intersection is closed, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Mel Torme Way at Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, Las Vegas NV