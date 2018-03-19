Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist hospitalized in crash with truck near Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2018 - 3:06 pm
 

A bicyclist was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near Mel Torme Way and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, near Spring Mountain Road. The bicyclist, who was hit by a truck, was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said the department’s fatal detail unit has been called to the scene because of the extent of the bicyclist’s injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate. The intersection is closed, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like