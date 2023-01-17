48°F
Bicyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 8:06 am
 
Updated January 17, 2023 - 9:44 am
Las Vegas police are investigating following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at 975 E Sahara Ave., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Las Vegas police are investigating following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at 975 E Sahara Ave., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Las Vegas police are investigating following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at 975 E Sahara Ave., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A bicyclist was killed after a crash outside a central Las Vegas shopping plaza.

The crash was reported at 4:04 a.m. outside Spotlight Lounge, 975 E. Sahara Ave., according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

The lounge is in a large shopping area near Sahara and Maryland Parkway.

Metro Lt. Jeff Stuart said a vehicle driving on Sahara struck a bicycle, causing the vehicle to flip.

The rider died after being hospitalized, and the driver was not injured.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

