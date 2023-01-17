Bicyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash
A bicyclist was killed after a crash outside a central Las Vegas shopping plaza.
The crash was reported at 4:04 a.m. outside Spotlight Lounge, 975 E. Sahara Ave., according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.
The lounge is in a large shopping area near Sahara and Maryland Parkway.
Metro Lt. Jeff Stuart said a vehicle driving on Sahara struck a bicycle, causing the vehicle to flip.
The rider died after being hospitalized, and the driver was not injured.
