Bicyclist killed in central valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 12:37 pm
 
(Review-Journal file)

A crash in the central valley left a bicyclist dead.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue personnel responded at about 4:31 p.m. Monday to reports of a “motorized pedal cyclist” who was injured on Tenaya Way north of Oakey Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. They found a 78-year-old man who apparently had been in a crash.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Clark County coroner’s office contacted Metro for information about the crash, which had not been reported, according to police.

Metro is now conducting an investigation.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

