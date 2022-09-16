74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2022 - 8:39 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A bicyclist was killed Friday morning by a trucker who left the scene in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 6:51 a.m. to the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and South Sandhill Road after a semi-truck struck a bicyclist, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

Lee said the semi-truck drove off after the crash.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting’: Councilwoman rips conditions at animal shelter
‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting’: Councilwoman rips conditions at animal shelter
3
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
4
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
5
Small plane crashes on Henderson roadway
Small plane crashes on Henderson roadway
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST