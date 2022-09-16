Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee said the semi-truck that hit the bicyclist drove off after the crash.

(Getty Images)

A bicyclist was killed Friday morning by a trucker who left the scene in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 6:51 a.m. to the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and South Sandhill Road after a semi-truck struck a bicyclist, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

Lee said the semi-truck drove off after the crash.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.