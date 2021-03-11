Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, suspected DUI crash identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who was killed by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run last week.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael McConnell, 60, of Las Vegas died at University Medical Center on Saturday, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Investigators believe McConnell was riding westbound on W. Tropicana Avenue, east of Tenaya Way, at about 6:30 p.m. when a 2011 Dodge Challenger struck the back of the bike. McConnell was thrown from the bike, according to a statement Sunday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver, 34-year-old Tyrrell Smith, 34, of Las Vegas sped away, but witnesses recorded his license plate and police tracked Smith to his home where he was arrested after showing signs of impairment, police said.

Smith remained in the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on charges of DUI resulting in death and duty to stop at the scene of an accident, according to jail records.

Pat Treichel, founder of Ghost Bikes Las Vegas said the group is planning to put up a memorial to McConnell at the site of the crash in the next two weeks. He said any family who wished to hold a ceremony could contact ptrike@cox.net.

