Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 7:02 am
 
(Getty Images)
A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist Sunday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 10:40 p.m. on East Gowan Road, east of North Timberlake Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. A Chrysler 300 was eastbound on Gowan Road, failed to maintain the lane and hit the back of the bicycle. The rider was ejected and hit the roadway, while the Chrysler left the scene.

The bicyclist, a 62-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Chrysler 300 was located during the investigation. The driver is still outstanding, police said.

The bicyclist’s death marks the 115th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-8484. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

