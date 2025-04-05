Bicyclist killed in west Las Vegas crash

The collision occurred about 11:39 p.m. on North Jones Boulevard north of Carmen Boulevard, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 62-year-old Las Vegas man died after a collision involving his bicycle and a vehicle Friday night in west Las Vegas, police said.

Police said the bicyclist was riding north on Jones Boulevard, north of Carmen Boulevard, in the right travel lane, with a Toyota Rav4 traveling northbound to the rear of the bicyclist. A Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Jones Boulevard in the left travel lane ahead of the Toyota.

A collision occurred when the Toyota passed the Honda and conducted a left-lane change. The bicycle’s left side contacted the right side of the Toyota, causing it to overturn and eject its rider. The Honda then struck the rider.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were not impaired, police said.

The bicyclist’s death marks the 49th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for the year 2025. The collision remains under investigation.