66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist struck and killed by SUV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 6:29 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A bicyclist was killed Sunday night when police say they rode into the path of a sport utility vehicle in east Las Vegas.

Metropolitan police said at 8:15 p.m., a 35-year-old Las Vegas man was riding a green BMX bike south on the west sidewalk of South Nellis Boulevard near East Twain Avenue. For unknown reasons the bicyclist left the sidewalk and rode eastbound into the south travel lanes of Nellis where he was struck by a southbound 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 33-year-old Las Vegas man.

The bicyclist died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The death is the 37th traffic-related fatality in Metro jurisdiction this year.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: China has already taken a side
LETTER: China has already taken a side
2
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him – and a family forever changed
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him – and a family forever changed
3
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The real ‘reset’ is coming
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The real ‘reset’ is coming
4
HBO double-dribbles in retelling why Tark rejected Lakers
HBO double-dribbles in retelling why Tark rejected Lakers
5
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST