Bicyclist struck and killed by SUV

A bicyclist was killed Sunday night when police say they rode into the path of a sport utility vehicle in east Las Vegas.

Metropolitan police said at 8:15 p.m., a 35-year-old Las Vegas man was riding a green BMX bike south on the west sidewalk of South Nellis Boulevard near East Twain Avenue. For unknown reasons the bicyclist left the sidewalk and rode eastbound into the south travel lanes of Nellis where he was struck by a southbound 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 33-year-old Las Vegas man.

The bicyclist died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The death is the 37th traffic-related fatality in Metro jurisdiction this year.

