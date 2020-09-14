83°F
Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist struck by pickup in west Las Vegas

Bicyclist struck by pickup. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 7:38 am
 
Updated September 14, 2020 - 8:08 am

A busy intersection in west Las Vegas was closed Monday morning after a bicyclist was struck by a pickup.

Police said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of Durango Drive and West Sahara Avenue. The bicyclist suffered severe injuries.

A light-colored pickup was observed at the scene.

The intersection was closed in all directions. Further information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com.

