Bicyclist struck by pickup in west Las Vegas

Police said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of Durango Drive and West Sahara Avenue. The bicyclist suffered severe injuries.

Police investigate after a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A busy intersection in west Las Vegas was closed Monday morning after a bicyclist was struck by a pickup.

A light-colored pickup was observed at the scene.

The intersection was closed in all directions. Further information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

