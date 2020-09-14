Bicyclist struck by pickup in west Las Vegas
Police said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of Durango Drive and West Sahara Avenue. The bicyclist suffered severe injuries.
A busy intersection in west Las Vegas was closed Monday morning after a bicyclist was struck by a pickup.
Police said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of Durango Drive and West Sahara Avenue. The bicyclist suffered severe injuries.
A light-colored pickup was observed at the scene.
The intersection was closed in all directions. Further information was not available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.