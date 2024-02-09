Bicyclist struck twice, killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, on West Lake Mead Boulevard near Losee Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department via X)

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two vehicles Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, and a suspect is in custody on hit-and-run related charges.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard east of D Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Fatal #20

LVMPD Fatal detectives are working on their preliminary investigation of our jurisdiction's 20th traffic fatality near the intersection of W. Lake Mead & Losee Rd. This was a Hit & Run Auto vs. Pedestrian. This collision AGAIN was PREVENTABLE. pic.twitter.com/3Un7GXm1Kx — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) February 9, 2024

Evidence at the scene and video of the crash indicated an unidentified male bicyclist was eastbound in the left of three travel lanes. A 2018 Kia Optima struck the rear of the bicyclist, projecting him forward of the vehicle and onto the roadway.

A 2022 Ford Econoline box truck then ran over the bicyclist as he was lying on the roadway, police said. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Kia returned to the scene briefly before fleeing eastbound on Lake Mead Boulevard.

The driver of the Ford stopped his vehicle near the intersection with Losee Road, exited his vehicle, and was unable to identify what he had struck. He was later located and helped to identify the involved Kia.

Both the Kia and its driver, identified as Kevin Searcy, 32 of Las Vegas, were later located and taken into custody.

It is Metro’s 20th traffic-related fatality in 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

