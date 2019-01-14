Bicyclist was fifth Las Vegas Valley traffic fatality of weekend

A 48-year-old female bicyclist died after being run over by a turning truck she attempted to pass on the right about 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Joe W. Brown Drive and Desert Inn Road, police said.

The death of a bicyclist after a crash Sunday evening in central Las Vegas was the fifth traffic-related fatality of the weekend in the valley.

The crash involving a vehicle and bicycle was reported about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Joe W. Brown Drive and Desert Inn Road, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2005 Sterling truck was traveling south on Joe W. Brown attempting to make a right turn onto Desert Inn when a 48-year-old female on a bicycle and attempted to pass on the right, the release said. The bicycle struck the right front tire of the truck and overturned. The truck continued to turn and rolled over the bicycle and rider, it said.

The female was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the release, the cyclist’s death as the eighth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin have been notified.

