Bicyclists ride down Strip in support of Black Lives Matter

About 100 bicyclists rode down the Strip on Saturday morning in a “Black Lives Matter” protest organized by former NBA player C.J. Watson.

About 100 people, some with “Black Lives Matter” signs stuck to their backs, rode bikes down the Strip on Saturday morning in the latest anti-racism protest held in the Las Vegas Valley since late May.

C.J. Watson, a former NBA player, said he helped organize the bike-ride demonstration through his Quiet Storm foundation that works with children. The crowd of bikers gathered on Saturday morning near Clark and Las Vegas boulevards before riding down the Strip to Mandalay Bay and back.

The group was escorted by Metropolitan Police Department officers in cars and on motorcycles, and the bike riders took group pictures with the police afterwards. The protesters had no clashes with police, unlike Friday night, when officers detained marchers on the Strip more than five hours into a Juneteenth rally.

It remained unclear Saturday morning what charges, if any, those detained might face.

Standing next to a turquoise biked rented from a Regional Transportation Station, 33-year-old Precious Perry showed off two cardboard signs she made for Saturday’s protest. One side of the sign referenced her 5-year-old son, and read, “When do I go from cute to dangerous?”

“We need a change, and the only way to make a change is to stick together,” she said.

Watson, who said he was born and raised in Las Vegas, said he got the idea for the bike ride from a protest held in Los Angeles. He said he wanted to “do something peaceful” to advocate for change.

“It’s a tough time in America right now,” he said.

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear also showed up to ride with the bicyclists on Saturday morning. Crear represents the Historic Westside neighborhood of Las Vegas, and he spoke during an anti-racism rally held in the neighborhood in early June that was attended by thousands of people.

Crear said the protests in Las Vegas are an “expression of people’s frustration.”

“This is a peaceful and powerful way to express that,” he said about the Saturday morning bike ride.

Earlier this week, Crear called for Mayor Carolyn Goodman to remove Michele Fiore’s mayor pro tem title after the councilwoman came under fire for “racially charged” remarks she is said to have made at the Clark County Republican Party convention on June 6. Fiore did step away from the position this week, but told reporters it was not related to the remarks.

On Saturday morning, Kobe Armstrong prepared to ride his bicycle alongside his mother. The 23-year-old pinned a piece of paper reading, “Black Lives Matter,” onto his backpack.

“We got to be here for our people,” the 23-year-old said, later adding, “I think we need more protests, if anything. “

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.