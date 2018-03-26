Bicyclists riding on Las Vegas sidewalks? Turns out it is legal

It turns out bicyclists are allowed to ride on sidewalks, including those along the Las Vegas Strip.

(Horace Langford Jr/Pahrump Valley Times)

Shortly after the Review-Journal ran a column last week claiming that the opposite was true, Officer Larry Hadfield from the Metropolitan Police Department took it upon himself to call and apologize for providing the wrong information.

“I gave you some bad information,” Hadfield said. “I’m sorry about that.”

Thank you, officer. We all make mistakes, so let’s set the record straight.

Bicycling is allowed on public portions of sidewalks, unless otherwise posted, Hadfield said. However, sidewalks sometimes run onto private property, like casino-owned areas of the Strip. At that point, Hadfield said, it’s up to the property owner to decide whether bicycling is permitted.

Traffic laws can be enforced when bicyclists are on public roads, Hadfield said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.