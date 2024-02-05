50°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Biden thanks union workers in Las Vegas for their support

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 12:26 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Pearson Community Center on Sunday, Feb. ...
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Pearson Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

President Joe Biden met with members of Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 on Monday morning in Las Vegas, thanking them for their support and the work they do.

When unions do well, everybody does well, Biden told union members in a Vdara employee cafeteria.

Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge walked alongside the president as he mingled with housekeepers and other Culinary union members.

Reps. Dina Titus and Susie Lee, both Nevada Democrats, were also present.

Biden, who is on the ballot for Tuesday’s presidential preference primary, spoke Monday morning about the importance of growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, arguing that trickle-down economics did not work. He talked about corporate greed and the roles unions have played in expanding the middle class.

Biden visited a No. 1 Boba Tea in Las Vegas’ Chinatown Monday, ordering an original boba milk tea.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
2
‘Get ‘em Joe’: Biden touts record at Historic Westside rally — PHOTOS
‘Get ‘em Joe’: Biden touts record at Historic Westside rally — PHOTOS
3
CCSD recruitment trips to vacation spots under state, federal investigation
CCSD recruitment trips to vacation spots under state, federal investigation
4
President Biden to make campaign stop in Historic Westside this weekend
President Biden to make campaign stop in Historic Westside this weekend
5
RFK Jr. courts Las Vegas voters as alternative to Trump vs. Biden
RFK Jr. courts Las Vegas voters as alternative to Trump vs. Biden
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
President Biden to make campaign stop in Historic Westside this weekend
President Biden to make campaign stop in Historic Westside this weekend
‘Part of this brotherhood’: UNLV shooting survivors share stories
‘Part of this brotherhood’: UNLV shooting survivors share stories
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
Nevada voters talk presidential race on first early voting day
Nevada voters talk presidential race on first early voting day
Biden to visit Las Vegas ahead of Feb. 6 Nevada presidential primary
Biden to visit Las Vegas ahead of Feb. 6 Nevada presidential primary
‘Get ’em Joe’: Biden touts record at Historic Westside rally — PHOTOS
‘Get ’em Joe’: Biden touts record at Historic Westside rally — PHOTOS