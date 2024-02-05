Biden thanks union workers in Las Vegas for their support

President Joe Biden met with members of Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 as he campaigned ahead of the Nevada presidential primary.

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Pearson Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

President Joe Biden met with members of Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 on Monday morning in Las Vegas, thanking them for their support and the work they do.

When unions do well, everybody does well, Biden told union members in a Vdara employee cafeteria.

Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge walked alongside the president as he mingled with housekeepers and other Culinary union members.

Reps. Dina Titus and Susie Lee, both Nevada Democrats, were also present.

Biden, who is on the ballot for Tuesday’s presidential preference primary, spoke Monday morning about the importance of growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, arguing that trickle-down economics did not work. He talked about corporate greed and the roles unions have played in expanding the middle class.

Biden visited a No. 1 Boba Tea in Las Vegas’ Chinatown Monday, ordering an original boba milk tea.

