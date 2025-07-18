Bikers get geared up for Viva La Gravity outside Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Bikers of all ages and experience levels took to Lee Canyon, braving sometimes-rainy conditions in the first race of Viva La Gravity.

A trophy sits on display as riders register during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Women's open rider Renee Shimada navigates a banked turn during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitors, their bikes and supporters ride the chair lift to the start during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Men's elite rider Eric Thomas navigates a forested path during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Men's elite rider Jacob Solis catches some big air on the bottom of the course during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitors load up their bikes and themselves on a chair lift to the start during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A women’s open competitor navigates a high-banked turn during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Men's elite rider Austin Wendel navigates a forested path during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Men's open rider Austin Van Scoy catches a little air during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A bike and rider take the chair lift to the starting line up top during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Men's elite rider Austin Wendel executes the final turn during the Viva La Gravity, four-part, unsanctioned, community-focused downhill mountain bike race series at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A competitor splashes through a rain puddle during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Women's open rider Renee Shimada navigates a banked turn in the rain during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bikers of all ages and experience levels took to Lee Canyon on Thursday, braving sometimes-rainy conditions in the first race of Viva La Gravity, an unsanctioned mountain biking event.

It was the first in a four-part series. Riders raced downhill, navigated twists and turns in dirt tracks and competed to be the first to reach the bottom. At the end of the fourth race, one winner will be crowned in each division for the fastest combined times for all the races.

The next event is set for July 31. The third and fourth races will be on August 21 and September 25.

Lee Canyon, situated in the Spring Mountains, is about 35 miles west of Las Vegas.