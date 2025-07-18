78°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Bikers get geared up for Viva La Gravity outside Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Women's open rider Renee Shimada navigates a banked turn in the rain during the Viva La Gravity ...
Women's open rider Renee Shimada navigates a banked turn in the rain during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A competitor splashes through a rain puddle during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski an ...
A competitor splashes through a rain puddle during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Men's elite rider Austin Wendel executes the final turn during the Viva La Gravity, four-part, ...
Men's elite rider Austin Wendel executes the final turn during the Viva La Gravity, four-part, unsanctioned, community-focused downhill mountain bike race series at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A bike and rider take the chair lift to the starting line up top during the Viva La Gravity at ...
A bike and rider take the chair lift to the starting line up top during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Men's open rider Austin Van Scoy catches a little air during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Can ...
Men's open rider Austin Van Scoy catches a little air during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Men's elite rider Austin Wendel navigates a forested path during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee ...
Men's elite rider Austin Wendel navigates a forested path during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A women’s open competitor navigates a high-banked turn during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee ...
A women’s open competitor navigates a high-banked turn during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Competitors load up their bikes and themselves on a chair lift to the start during the Viva La ...
Competitors load up their bikes and themselves on a chair lift to the start during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Men's elite rider Jacob Solis catches some big air on the bottom of the course during the Viva ...
Men's elite rider Jacob Solis catches some big air on the bottom of the course during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Men's elite rider Eric Thomas navigates a forested path during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee C ...
Men's elite rider Eric Thomas navigates a forested path during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Competitors, their bikes and supporters ride the chair lift to the start during the Viva La Gra ...
Competitors, their bikes and supporters ride the chair lift to the start during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Women's open rider Renee Shimada navigates a banked turn during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee ...
Women's open rider Renee Shimada navigates a banked turn during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A trophy sits on display as riders register during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski an ...
A trophy sits on display as riders register during the Viva La Gravity at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday morning that left a man dead ne ...
Man dies after single-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Strip, NHP says
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Pedestrian dies after hit by box truck in east Las Vegas
Clouds form over Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas as the sun sets on Thursday, July 17, 20 ...
Monsoon storms sticking around in Southern Nevada
A visitor checks out an old boat left behind as the waterline continues to recede near the clos ...
Lake Mead levels could drop below historic lows by mid-2027
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Bikers of all ages and experience levels took to Lee Canyon on Thursday, braving sometimes-rainy conditions in the first race of Viva La Gravity, an unsanctioned mountain biking event.

It was the first in a four-part series. Riders raced downhill, navigated twists and turns in dirt tracks and competed to be the first to reach the bottom. At the end of the fourth race, one winner will be crowned in each division for the fastest combined times for all the races.

The next event is set for July 31. The third and fourth races will be on August 21 and September 25.

Lee Canyon, situated in the Spring Mountains, is about 35 miles west of Las Vegas.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES