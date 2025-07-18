Bikers get geared up for Viva La Gravity outside Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Bikers of all ages and experience levels took to Lee Canyon, braving sometimes-rainy conditions in the first race of Viva La Gravity.
Bikers of all ages and experience levels took to Lee Canyon on Thursday, braving sometimes-rainy conditions in the first race of Viva La Gravity, an unsanctioned mountain biking event.
It was the first in a four-part series. Riders raced downhill, navigated twists and turns in dirt tracks and competed to be the first to reach the bottom. At the end of the fourth race, one winner will be crowned in each division for the fastest combined times for all the races.
The next event is set for July 31. The third and fourth races will be on August 21 and September 25.
Lee Canyon, situated in the Spring Mountains, is about 35 miles west of Las Vegas.