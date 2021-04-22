Bill Hughes, former RJ photographer, dies at 65
Former Las Vegas Review-Journal photojournalist Bill Hughes, remembered as a masterful photographer with an eye for detail, has died.
Hughes had pneumonia and died of complications from the infection on Friday, his family said. He was 65.
After visiting Las Vegas a few times, Hughes fell in love with the city and moved here from Texas in the early 1990s to make a career photographing the vibrant culture, his family said
In November 1992, Hughes started working for the Las Vegas New Times, which was renamed Las Vegas CityLife in August 1996. CityLife was purchased by the Review-Journal’s parent company in March 2005, and Hughes became a Review-Journal photographer until January 2009, continuing as a freelance photographer after that.
“For over two decades, Bill took some of the best photos that ever ran in the Las Vegas Review-Journal,” staff photographer Kevin Cannon said. “He was a magician with light and made every subject the most important person in the world.”
Writer Matthew O’Brien said he met Hughes when he began freelancing at CityLife in 1998. Hughes was the photo editor, and O’Brien worked with him there until 2008.
He said Hughes was fun to work with and that he brought stories to life with his photos and asked journalistic questions of his subjects to make sure he understood the bigger picture.
“At a glance it’s easy to dismiss Bill’s photography as mere journalism, but the longer you look at his images, the more artistic they become,” O’Brien said, adding that Hughes’ work always had small details hidden in plain sight. “His photos remind me of (Ernest) Hemingway’s writing in that a lot’s going on beneath the surface.
“Bill Hughes can’t be described in a paragraph or two, or even a long news stories. Like his photos, he was simple and complex. And he’s leaving behind a portfolio that I think is unmatched in Las Vegas, as far as quality, quantity and uniqueness.”
Hughes’ nephew Steve Hughes said his uncle became a mentor a few years ago when he decided to pursue photography as more than a hobby.
Steve Hughes said that since he and the rest of his family live in Texas, he only saw his uncle once a year when they got together for Christmas. But, the two played Words With Friends together regularly.
One day he reached out to Hughes for some photography advice, and the two talked for hours.
“I was already on my way, but he was just kind of lighting a fire in me to keep going,” Steve Hughes said. “It was a really big insight that kind of went beyond just buying a camera and taking pictures and into having a deeper understanding of using the various tools.”
Photographer Erik Kabik said Hughes was his mentor when he moved to Las Vegas in 1995. He reached out to Hughes in 1996 and began working for CityLife, his first professional photography job.
“Bill gave me my first assignments as a photographer in Las Vegas, back in the film days,” Kabik said. “With film you didn’t know what the photos even looked like until you picked up the magazine, so I’d meet with him when the issue came out and talk about the photos and what I did right or what I did wrong.”
Kabik said that despite his skill, Hughes didn’t have a big ego and was always generous with his time, willing to help anyone who wanted to learn more about photography.
Hughes is survived by his father, William Hughes, and siblings Michael, Laurie, David and Daniel Hughes. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Hughes, and brother Robert Hughes.
The family is planning a memorial service for Hughes in New Braunfels, Texas, on May 15, which would have been his 66th birthday.
