Bill Hughes, former RJ photographer, dies at 65

Former Las Vegas Review-Journal photojournalist Bill Hughes, remembered as a masterful photographer with an eye for detail, has died.

Bill Hughes, right, is pictured with his nephew Daniel Hughes during a fishing trip on the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, Texas, in 2019. (Dan Hughes)

Bill Hughes, right, is pictured with his nephew Daniel Hughes during a fishing trip on the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, Texas, in 2019. (Dan Hughes)

Jen Romas performs with fire during the "iCandy Burlesque" show at the Saxe Theater in the Miracle Mile Shops, Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 24, 2012. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cast members from "Broadway Celebration" perform in the Broadway Theater at the New York-New York hotel-casino at 3790 Las Vegas Blvd., South, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mariena Mercer, general manager of the The Chandelier bar and a property mixologist at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, mixes a "Fit to be Thai'ed" vodka-based cocktail in the bar at 3708 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2012. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Savory Tonic made with Empress Gin is shown at 16, a cocktail bar and restaurant on the 16th floor of the M Resort at 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fuego's Flaming Foster is shown at Fuego Steakhouse in the Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chef Eduardo Alfaro-Casillas prepares Crazy Alfredo at Mac Shack at 8680 W. Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Pan-seared Sea Scallops with Black Forbidden Rice is shown at Koi in the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino at 3667 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012. The dish is topped with crisp spinach leaves, tangerine segments and sesame seeds and is served with a tangerine and butter sauce. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christina Jones serves up an English dish known as a Toad in the Hole at the Queen Victoria Pub in the Riviera hotel-casino at 2901 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas, on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2012. The dish features British bangers (sausages) baked in a Yorkshire pudding shell with the sausages covered in onions and topped with beer and onion gravy. It is served with sides of peas and carrots and mashed potatoes and gravy. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Thyme to Tango is shown near a fire pit at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino ice rink at 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2012. The non-alcoholic beverage is made with lemonade, yuzu (an East Asian fruit), unsweetened iced tea and thyme. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hernandez rides a bike on the wire while Almas Meirmanov looks on during a rehearsal for "Absinthe" by the Esteemed Gentlemen of the High Wire in the Spiegeltent in front of Caesars Palace at 3570 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2013. The wire walkers are thinking of adding the bike trick to the act. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancer Soolin Deitchman poses in the "Fantasy" dressing room at the Luxor hotel-casino at 3900 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Magician Jan Rouven performs in "Illusions" at the Starlite Theater in the Riviera hotel-casino at 2901 Las Vegas Blvd., South, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lisa Guerena, general manager and co-owner of Bar 702, poses at the bar at 3355 Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hoku Kapanui of Las Vegas performs with Halau Hula 'O Kaleimomi during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner Brandon Stauffer poses in the Lazer Runner laser tag arena at the 3D Family Fun Center at 3315 E. Russell Road on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaiah Nacua, left, and his brother Kaimana, seen at their home near Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012, are scheduled to face off in the Division I state championship football game featuring the Bishop Gorman High School Gaels and Liberty High School Patriots. Isaiah, a junior at Bishop Gorman, plays defensive end and tackle; Kaimana, a senior at Liberty, plays several positions, mainly quarterback and safety. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chris Blanton as Little Fabio, top right, puts a chin hold on Mike Santoyo Sr. as Madd Mexx the Immigration Sensation, while Kevin Bradshaw, as referee Special K, looks on during the Extreme Midget Wrestling Federation show at the Royale Pavilion in the Riviera hotel-casino at 2901 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2012. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Judy DuCharme, center, works on a gingerbread house with her daughter Desiree Romero, left, and granddaughter Marissa Romero, 7, at DuCharme's home near East Twain Avenue and Hildebrand Lane in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 23, 2012. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteer Kaylei Dunn stacks pumpkin pies during a Thanksgiving food giveaway at Catholic Charities at 1511 Las Vegas Blvd., North, in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012. Leslie Carmine, director of communications for the charity, said 3,499 people signed up to receive food aid. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kim Tran, 17, left, takes a picture with, from left, Kala Nguyen, 17, Jennele Nguyen, 17, and Ariel Nguyen, 17, during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaiah Nacua, left, and his brother Kaimana, seen at their home near Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012, are scheduled to face off in the Division I state championship football game featuring the Bishop Gorman High School Gaels and Liberty High School Patriots. Isaiah, a junior at Bishop Gorman, plays defensive end and tackle; Kaimana, a senior at Liberty, plays several positions, mainly quarterback and safety. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hernandez rides a bike on the wire while Almas Meirmanov looks on during a rehearsal for "Absinthe" by the Esteemed Gentlemen of the High Wire in the Spiegeltent in front of Caesars Palace at 3570 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2013. The wire walkers are thinking of adding the bike trick to the act. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Las Vegas Review-Journal photojournalist Bill Hughes, remembered as a masterful photographer with an eye for detail, has died.

Hughes had pneumonia and died of complications from the infection on Friday, his family said. He was 65.

After visiting Las Vegas a few times, Hughes fell in love with the city and moved here from Texas in the early 1990s to make a career photographing the vibrant culture, his family said

In November 1992, Hughes started working for the Las Vegas New Times, which was renamed Las Vegas CityLife in August 1996. CityLife was purchased by the Review-Journal’s parent company in March 2005, and Hughes became a Review-Journal photographer until January 2009, continuing as a freelance photographer after that.

“For over two decades, Bill took some of the best photos that ever ran in the Las Vegas Review-Journal,” staff photographer Kevin Cannon said. “He was a magician with light and made every subject the most important person in the world.”

Writer Matthew O’Brien said he met Hughes when he began freelancing at CityLife in 1998. Hughes was the photo editor, and O’Brien worked with him there until 2008.

He said Hughes was fun to work with and that he brought stories to life with his photos and asked journalistic questions of his subjects to make sure he understood the bigger picture.

“At a glance it’s easy to dismiss Bill’s photography as mere journalism, but the longer you look at his images, the more artistic they become,” O’Brien said, adding that Hughes’ work always had small details hidden in plain sight. “His photos remind me of (Ernest) Hemingway’s writing in that a lot’s going on beneath the surface.

“Bill Hughes can’t be described in a paragraph or two, or even a long news stories. Like his photos, he was simple and complex. And he’s leaving behind a portfolio that I think is unmatched in Las Vegas, as far as quality, quantity and uniqueness.”

Hughes’ nephew Steve Hughes said his uncle became a mentor a few years ago when he decided to pursue photography as more than a hobby.

Steve Hughes said that since he and the rest of his family live in Texas, he only saw his uncle once a year when they got together for Christmas. But, the two played Words With Friends together regularly.

One day he reached out to Hughes for some photography advice, and the two talked for hours.

“I was already on my way, but he was just kind of lighting a fire in me to keep going,” Steve Hughes said. “It was a really big insight that kind of went beyond just buying a camera and taking pictures and into having a deeper understanding of using the various tools.”

Photographer Erik Kabik said Hughes was his mentor when he moved to Las Vegas in 1995. He reached out to Hughes in 1996 and began working for CityLife, his first professional photography job.

“Bill gave me my first assignments as a photographer in Las Vegas, back in the film days,” Kabik said. “With film you didn’t know what the photos even looked like until you picked up the magazine, so I’d meet with him when the issue came out and talk about the photos and what I did right or what I did wrong.”

Kabik said that despite his skill, Hughes didn’t have a big ego and was always generous with his time, willing to help anyone who wanted to learn more about photography.

Hughes is survived by his father, William Hughes, and siblings Michael, Laurie, David and Daniel Hughes. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Hughes, and brother Robert Hughes.

The family is planning a memorial service for Hughes in New Braunfels, Texas, on May 15, which would have been his 66th birthday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.