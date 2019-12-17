‘Billie the Pidge’ joins Las Vegas gang of hat-wearing pigeons

The previously unknown cowboy hat-wearing pigeon was captured Tuesday in the same area where a pigeon rescue group trapped another bird with a hat a day earlier.

"Billie the Pidge," a third pigeon with a cowboy hat attached to its head, was found near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (@Word_Hord/Twitter)

A previously undiscovered cowboy hat-wearing pigeon, now known as “Billie the Pidge,” was captured Tuesday in the same area where a pigeon rescue group trapped another bird with a glued-on lid the day before.

Volunteers with Lofty Hopes rounded up Billie the Pidge, a female pigeon fitted with a little orange cowboy hat, in a neighborhood near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue, founder Mariah Hillman said.

It was the same area where Hillman had captured “Cluck Norris” on Tuesday and discovered that his tiny topper had been glued to his head feathers. It appeared that the hat pulled out some of the feathers and was hurting him, she said.

When she was apprehended, Billie the Pidge was “a little greasy, a little stinky” and appeared to be dehydrated, Hillman said, but otherwise she appeared well-fed and healthy.

However, Billie is suffering from “string foot,” a phenomenon where string becomes tangled around a bird’s ankle, causing the foot to lose circulation. Hillman said it often happens while birds forage for food in dumpsters or similar places. Billie is missing a toe, likely as a result of a bit of pink yarn that Hillman found wrapped around the pigeon’s leg.

Hillman trapped Billie while trying to catch a different hatted pigeon who goes by “Coolamity Jane.” She’s clad in a faded pink cowboy hat and has spotted wings and has been seen frequenting neighborhoods around UNLV.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cluck Norris was still at the vet’s office awaiting a determination whether the hat needs to be removed immediately or if it can be left to fall off on its own as he molts.

Hillman said on Monday that she’d heard reports of pigeons in blue and brown hats, but has yet to spot them. For now, Coolamity Jane remains at large and the search will continue.

