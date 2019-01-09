Black History Month events begin in January for Las Vegas

Black History Month may be marked in February, but a two-month span of Las Vegas-hosted events to observe the celebration begins this week.

Beverly Williams helps Tiarra Kash pick out clothing from Handcraftivity Imports during a celebration of Black History Month at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Cammie Griffin, right, a member of Molodi, a performance ensemble, twirls while other performers, from left, Danielle Hicks, Kishema Pendu Malik, Jason Nious and Angie Freeman, stomp and clap in the background during a celebration of Black History Month at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Drummer Samuel J. Wright watches as Angie Freeman of the performance group Molodi performs during a celebration of Black History Month at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Black History Month may be marked in February, but a two-month span of Las Vegas-hosted events to observe the celebration begins this week. The city says it has participated in such activities for more than 40 years.

— The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Basketball Tournament is scheduled 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1o a.m. to noon Saturday, at the Doolittle Community Center at 1950 N. J. St.

It’s a single-elimination youth basketball tournament for Historic Westside schools and free to all participants who qualify through respective schools or youth programs. Call 702-229-6374 or 702-229-1642 for details.

— The Stay Prepared Mid-School Supply Drive is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Doolittle Community Center, inviting students and families from Kermit R. Booker, Matt Kelly, H.P. Fitzgerald, Wendell P. Williams, Kit Carson, Agassi Prep, Detwiler and Rainbow Dreams schools to enjoy food, fun and resources. Call 702-229-1113 for details.

— A free conference titled, “Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance,” is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Texas Station Hotel-Casino at 2101 Texas Star Lane. Registration is required and begins at 8 a.m.

The conference focuses on trauma-informed responsiveness in schools, school climate, safety and critical legislative issues. Speakers include Principal Akbar Cook and Wes Hall, a radio talk show host who created the Young Men of Color Initiative for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

To RSVP, contact lquick@lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6052.

— The “After Images” exhibition, featuring the artwork of Vicki Richardson, an African-American artist who lives and works in Los Angeles, opens on Jan. 17 at Las Vegas City Hall’s second floor.

A reception is planned 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 17. The annual exhibit is free and open to the public from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through April 11. Visit www.artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS for more information.

— Auditions for “A Night of Expressions 4,” a free family showcase open to ages 8 to 22, is set for Jan. 18-19 at the municipal pool at 431 E. Bonanza Rd.

The showcase itself is scheduled Feb. 8 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center. Singers, dancers, musicians and spoken word artists are welcome. Call Willie Henderson at 702-229-2473 for information and to make an appointment to audition.

— Peace Week is planned 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at the West Las Vegas Library Theater at 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

The event will celebrate the life, legacy and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and will occur under the direction of Artistic Director Monica Armstrong. Call the West Las Vegas Library at 702-507-3989 or the city of Las Vegas at 702-229-6125 for details.

— Three workshops consisting of book discussions and dialogue will highlight issues impacting the African-American community in “Sankofa Conversations: Continuing the Journey,” scheduled 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26, Feb. 16 and March 23.

The free workshops, for ages 13 and older, are scheduled at the West Las Vegas Arts Center at 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Call 702-229-ARTS or visit www.artslasvegas.org for details.

For details on youth activities in the city, call 702-229-PLAY or text LV PARENTS to 468-311.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.