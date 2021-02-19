Black History Month: Springs Preserve hold virtual festival

The Springs Preserve celebrates African-American contributions to Las Vegas history and culture with a virtual festival.

Rahsheda Ness, right, poses with her family from left, Isabelle, 5, Gavin, 3 and her husband Steven during the Black History Month Festival at the Springs Preserve Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. The 12th annual event celebrating the contributions of African-Americans to the Las Vegas community will be conducted virtually. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Springs Preserve is celebrating Black History Month with a virtual celebration of African-American contributions to the Las Vegas Valley’s history and culture.

The preserve is presenting its 12th Annual Black History Month Festival now through Feb. 28.

“Even though we’re temporarily closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, we’re taking our Black History Month celebration virtual this year as a safe way to continue one of our community’s most cherished cultural events,” said Springs Preserve Manager Bruno Bowles.

The virtual festival will include performances by Tymara Walker, the City of Refuge Choir and The Lique.

Jeff Henderson, the first Black chef de cuisine at Caesars Palace, will offer a cooking demonstration. The Rev. Naida Parson, senior pastor at New Antioch Christian Fellowship, will deliver a keynote address.

All programming is available free of charge at springspreserve.org/blackhistory.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.