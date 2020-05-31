‘Black Lives Matter’ lights up Las Vegas mountain – PHOTOS

“Black Lives Matter” is projected onto the side of Lone Mountain by the company Tag Team Productions on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Emiliano Palumbo, the owner of Tag Team Productions, said that his staff came in earlier this week after watching protests over George Floyd’s death and wanted to act but they were disappointed by violent protests.

“We just wanted to do something that was more of a vigil, that was more of a peaceful demonstration and try to be an example,” Palumbo said.